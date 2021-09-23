Bryant, acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, hit a bases-loaded double to the gap in right-center with one out in the first for a 3-0 lead. Opener Vince Velasquez (3-8) got into trouble right away when leadoff batter Tommy La Stella reached on catcher interference on Victor Caratini, Brandon Belt walked and Posey singled. LaMonte Wade Jr., who had a go-ahead hit in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 6-5 win, struck out before Bryant doubled.