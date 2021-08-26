Mets: Noah Syndergaard threw 16 pitches in a rehab start for High-A Brooklyn, his first competitive outing since getting shut down in May with elbow discomfort in his recovery from March 2020 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander gave up a leadoff homer, the only hit he allowed in one inning. He struck out one. “It’s definitely a sigh of relief and a step in the right direction,” he said. Syndergaard revealed that doctors advised him not to throw his slider the rest of the year because perhaps the torque on his elbow from that pitch caused his setback. So he’s scrapped his curveball for now, too. He said he thinks he can be effective with just a four-seam fastball, two-seamer and changeup. The team has indicated Syndergaard could return in September as a reliever, and he said he’s open to any role. After the season, he can become a free agent. “I can’t imagine leaving New York or leaving the Mets,” Syndergaard said. ... Backup catcher Tomás Nido (sprained left thumb) could come off the injured list Friday or Saturday. Starting catcher James McCann (lower back spasms) is taking batting practice but isn’t quite as close.