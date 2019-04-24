San Francisco Giants (10-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (11-13, third in the NL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Drew Pomeranz (0-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and San Francisco will face off at Rogers Centre on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 4-7 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 26 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Rowdy Tellez leads the club with five, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Giants are 5-9 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, Steven Duggar leads the team with a mark of .229. The Giants won the last meeting 7-6. Jeff Samardzija earned his second victory and Joe Panik went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Trent Thornton took his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 28 hits and has 12 RBIs. Justin Smoak is 14-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 10 extra base hits and is batting .215. Pablo Sandoval is 7-for-19 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (left knee torn acl), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (finger), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Davis: 10-day IL (ankle), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.