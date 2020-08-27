The Giants are 9-9 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .257 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the club with an average of .351.
The Dodgers are 14-8 in division games. Los Angeles has hit a league-leading 61 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the team with 11, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with seven home runs and is batting .293.
Betts leads the Dodgers with 11 home runs and is batting .293.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
