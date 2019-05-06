Atlanta Braves (18-16, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (1-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 5.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Atlanta will square off at Dodger Stadium Monday.

The Dodgers are 12-4 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .341, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .479.

The Braves are 8-6 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .449, good for fourth in the National League. Nick Markakis leads the team with a .509 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and is slugging .840. Austin Barnes is 8-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .497. Josh Donaldson is 10-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

