Chicago Cubs (38-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-3, 4.98 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-1, 3.35 ERA, .98 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Chicago will square off at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 27-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .466, the best mark in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .702 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Cubs are 14-20 on the road. Chicago has hit 112 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Anthony Rizzo leads them with 18, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is batting .360. Max Muncy is 9-for-33 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 80 hits and is batting .292. Kyle Schwarber is 11-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steve Cishek: day-to-day (knee), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Albert Almora Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.