The Nationals went 15-18 at home in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.09.
The Diamondbacks went 9-21 away from home in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Washington leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (undisclosed), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Josh Harrison: (back).
Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.