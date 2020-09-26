The Rockies are 16-22 against teams from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .400 this season. Trevor Story leads the club with a .525 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .478.
Story leads the Rockies with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .525.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
