San Francisco Giants (42-48, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-45, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 4.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (7-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 27-19 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 156 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 31, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Giants are 22-22 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .257. The Giants won the last meeting 10-7. Will Smith recorded his second victory and Posey went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Matt Albers registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 67 RBIs and is batting .330. Yasmani Grandal is 6-for-31 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 82 hits and is batting .246. Evan Longoria is 11-for-31 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 8-2, .289 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: day-to-day (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.