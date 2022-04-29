Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

Placeholder while article actions load

ST. LOUIS — Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Friday night. Bumgarner (1-1) outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bumgarner threw a season-high 89 pitches in five innings, giving up one run on three hits. Luis Frias, Noé Ramirez, Joe Mantiply and Ian Kennedy combined for four innings of relief, allowing just one run.

The Diamondbacks won for the third time in their last four games, while St. Louis has lost four of six.

Wainwright (2-3) struggled with his control, issuing a season-high five walks. He induced double plays to get out of jams in the first and second innings, but the free passes cost him in the third and sixth innings.

Advertisement

Varsho’s double scored Geraldo Perdomo, who led off the third inning with a walk, and Pavin Smith followed with a groundout that scored José Herrera to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead.

Wainwright walked Smith to start the sixth, leading to a Cooper Hummel RBI single to extend Arizona’s lead to 3-1. The Diamondbacks tacked on two more in the seventh on a Jordan Luplow pinch-hit RBI single and a David Peralta sacrifice fly.

Paul Goldschmidt’s solo home run in the first snapped an eight-game homerless drought for the Cardinals. The 407-foot blast to left-centerfield came in the 12th pitch of the at bat.

RULE CHECK

The Cardinals’ second run came on a balk by Frias in the seventh. Originally, the umpires awarded batter Paul DeJong first base because the pitch came on a 3-2 count. But after stopping play and consulting the rule book, Crew Chief Ron Kulpa ordered DeJong back to the plate to finish the at-bat. DeJong flied out on the next pitch.

Advertisement

GOOD AS GOLD

The Cardinals’ 1B Goldschmidt, 2B Tommy Edman, 3B Nolan Arenado, LF Tyler O’Neill and CF Harrison Bader were presented with their 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove trophies before the game. The Cardinals were the first team in MLB history to have five Gold Glove winners in the same season. St. Louis’ overall haul of 96 Gold Glove awards are the most all-time for any MLB franchise.

ROSTER MOVES

The Diamondbacks recalled LHP Caleb Smith and selected RHP Keynan Middleton, and optioned LHP Tyler Holton to Triple-A Reno.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Mark Melancon (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list.

Cardinals: RHP Drew VerHagen (right hip) threw a successful bullpen on Thursday and is scheduled to throw again Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.21) will start for the Cardinals in the third of a four-game set Saturday against the Diamondbacks and RHP Merrill Kelly (1-1, 1.69 ERA). Mikolas threw seven scoreless innings in his last start against the New York Mets on Monday. Kelly is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two career starts against St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article