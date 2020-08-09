BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team last year and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona pitchers struck out 8.8 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.
The teams meet for the sixth time this year. San Diego leads the season series 4-2.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.