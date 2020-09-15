The Angels are 12-12 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .427.
The Diamondbacks are 6-18 on the road. Arizona has hit 39 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Kole Calhoun leads the club with nine, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is slugging .648.
Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and has 24 RBIs.
INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.