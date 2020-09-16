BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will face off on Wednesday.
The Angels are 12-13 in home games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .421.
The Diamondbacks are 7-18 on the road. Arizona’s lineup has 44 home runs this season, Kole Calhoun leads the club with 11 homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 49 hits and is batting .295.
Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .483.
INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.