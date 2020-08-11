BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit 220 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last season.
The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.97 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.
The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Oakland leads the season series 3-2.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
