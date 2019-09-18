Toronto Blue Jays (60-91, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-102, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (1-5, 5.63 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (6-14, 4.99 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Toronto and Baltimore are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Orioles are 21-47 against AL East teams. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Blue Jays are 26-39 against teams from the AL East. The Toronto offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .271. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-5. Derek Law secured his first victory and Cavan Biggio went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Mychal Givens registered his sixth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 34 home runs and is slugging .529. Jonathan Villar is 10-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 29 home runs and is batting .234. Biggio is 12-for-26 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed), Mark Trumbo: (trap).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Jordan Romano: (leg), Tim Mayza: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee).

___

