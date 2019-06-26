San Diego Padres (39-40, fourth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-57, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (2-6, 4.85 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-9, 4.59 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

The Orioles are 9-29 on their home turf. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Dylan Bundy leads them with a mark of 9.6.

The Padres are 18-20 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Manny Machado leads the team with a mark of .281. The Padres won the last meeting 8-3. Logan Allen earned his second victory and Manuel Margot went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Jimmy Yacabonis took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 87 hits and is batting .303. Hanser Alberto is 16-for-41 with three doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 36 extra base hits and is batting .250. Machado is 21-for-45 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .228 batting average, 7.73 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Padres: 6-4, .303 batting average, 6.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles Injuries: John Means: 10-day IL (shoulder), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.