BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will meet on Saturday.
The Dodgers are 19-9 in home games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Corey Seager leads the team with an average of .319.
The Angels are 10-17 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .332 is second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .413.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .292.
Mike Trout leads the Angels with 46 RBIs and is batting .281.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
