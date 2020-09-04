The Indians are 9-7 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .372 this season. Tyler Naquin leads the team with a mark of .582.
The Brewers are 9-9 on the road. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .256.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with eight home runs and is batting .250.
Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with nine home runs and has 17 RBIs.
INJURIES: Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.