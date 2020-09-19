The Brewers are 13-14 in home games. Milwaukee’s lineup has 65 home runs this season, Keston Hiura leads them with 13 homers.
The Royals have gone 11-17 away from home. Kansas City has hit 58 home runs as a team this season. Whit Merrifield leads the team with nine, averaging one every 23.2 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 extra base hits and is batting .214.
Merrifield leads the Royals with 60 hits and has 30 RBIs.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ryan Braun: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (knee).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right la), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
