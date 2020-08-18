BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
The Twins went 46-35 in home games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.
The Brewers went 40-41 on the road in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 279 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
