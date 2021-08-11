Brewers: Placed RHP John Curtiss on the 10-day IL with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Curtiss, acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, was hurt in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep in Chicago and may be out for the season. The 28-year-old righty was roughed up in his first game with Milwaukee, but since had allowed just one earned run in five outings. ... LHP Angel Perdomo also was placed on the 10-day IL (low back strain). … RHP Justin Topa, out all season (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the 60-day IL after rehabbing in the minors. … Closer and LHP Josh Hader (COVID-19 IL) is expected to be available on Thursday.