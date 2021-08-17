Cardinals: Placed OF Dylan Carlson (right wrist sprain) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 14. He was originally in the starting lineup, but was scratched after experiencing soreness from taking swings on Monday’s off day. OF Austin Dean was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take Carlson’s roster spot. RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm tightness) is scheduled to start against Pittsburgh. Mikolas missed all of 2020 and has only made one start in 2021.