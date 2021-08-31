Brewers: SS Willy Adames still wasn’t ready to play the field after playing designated hitter the previous two games against Minnesota as he deals with a sore left quadriceps muscle. The Brewers didn’t take groundballs before the game to give him a chance at testing his leg. ... Counsell is hopeful RHP Freddy Peralta, working back from an inflamed pitching shoulder, will come off the IL to pitch Friday against the Cardinals. ... 3B Eduardo Escobar (strained right hamstring) also could be ready to return against St. Louis.