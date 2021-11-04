“To me this is what encapsulates baseball. It’s a lot more than just winning or losing games,” he said. “It’s about the time spent with family, the countless nights and days pulling for your team, riding the emotions of the highs, riding the emotions of the lows, and ultimately enjoying the people that you’re with along the way and making great memories. I’m so very humbled to have played a part in some of those memories. To the fans, thank you for all your support I’ve received the last 13 seasons.”