D’Arnaud was cut by the New York Mets after appearing in just four games, and he got only one at-bat with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was sent to the Rays. He took over the catching job in Tampa Bay and helped the Rays capture an AL wild-card berth.

He gets $8 million in each of the next two seasons and agreed to donate $80,000 annually to charity.

D’Arnaud gives the Braves a second catcher to pair with Tyler Flowers, who returned to the team on a $4 million, one-year deal. Atlanta’s other catcher, Brian McCann, announced his retirement shortly after the team’s loss in the NL Division Series.

The Braves have been one of the busiest teams of the offseason, re-signing four players in addition to landing d’Arnaud and reliever Will Smith.

