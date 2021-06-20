The three-game series sweep was Minnesota’s second of the season, the other coming May 24-26 at home vs. Baltimore. It was the Twins’ first road sweep since Sept. 24-26, 2019 at Detroit. … Garcia’s 18th homers are the most for a Rangers rookie before the All-Star break. He’s hit four vs. Minnesota in seven games. … Arraez, Andrelton Simmons and Larnach each had three hits. … Gallo, who won a Gold Glove last season, also had a two-base throwing error in the eighth inning.