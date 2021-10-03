Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs.
Buxton hit his 19th homer off the left field foul pole to extend the Twins lead to 7-3 in the fifth inning. He missed over 40% of the season due to an oblique strain.
The Twins got to rookie Jackson Kowar (0-6) by scoring five runs in the first inning, three on Polanco’s homer. Polanco’s 98 RBIs this season are the most in Minnesota history by a switch-hitter.
Twins starter Charlie Barnes went 2 2/3 innings and gave up two runs and seven hits. Nick Vincent (1-0) got the win after throwing two scoreless innings.
Kansas City scored three times in the third, getting three infield hits in the inning, but trailed 5-3. Nicky Lopez hit a single in the inning and was then pulled from the game, becoming the first shortstop in Royals history to hit .300 in a season.
The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals, who were 16-9 in early May, finished at 74-88.
UP NEXT
The Twins and Royals open the 2022 spring training schedule on Feb. 26.
