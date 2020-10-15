Kershaw was initially scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the NLCS two days earlier before getting scratched because of back spasms.
Atlanta had its same lineup Thursday as Game 3, all right-handers except for NL MVP contender Freddie Freeman and switch-hitter Johan Camargo.
The Dodgers had their five left-handed batters between the Nos. 2 and 7 spots in the order against Bryse Wilson, making his postseason debut as the third Braves right-handed rookie to start in this series.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.