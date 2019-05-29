St. Louis Cardinals (26-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (32-22, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and St. Louis will meet at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 19-10 in home games. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .320, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .396.

The Cardinals are 10-15 in road games. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, Jose Martinez leads the team with a mark of .302. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Nick Pivetta recorded his third victory and Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Adam Wainwright took his fifth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 25 extra base hits and is batting .232. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-35 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs and is batting .231. Matt Carpenter is 11-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.