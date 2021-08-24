Detroit scored twice in the second. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out on two walks and a single. Derek Hill singled to score Jeimer Candelario. With the bases still loaded, Mize walked on four pitches to drive in Harold Castro. It was the 27th time this season St. Louis pitchers have issued a bases-loaded walk this season. Seattle holds the record with 28 set in 1999. Flathery got out of the jam on two fielder’s choices.