BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits per game last year and totaled 167 home runs as a team.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 220 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the second time this season. San Francisco leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
