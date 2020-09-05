The Diamondbacks are 10-20 against NL West Division opponents. Arizona’s lineup has 31 home runs this season, Kole Calhoun leads them with eight homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .603.
Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .439.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
