BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
The Angels finished 38-43 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles hit 220 total home runs and averaged 8.4 hits per game last season.
The Giants finished 42-39 in road games in 2019. San Francisco hit 167 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
