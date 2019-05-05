Houston Astros (19-14, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-18, fourth in the AL West)

Monterrey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (4-1, 2.46 ERA, .86 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Harvey (4-2, 6.54 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and Houston will play on Sunday at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey.

The Angels are 5-13 against AL West opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .407 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .577 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Astros are 10-5 against teams from the AL West. Houston has slugged .478, the highest in the American League. George Springer leads the team with a .567 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 10 home runs. The Astros won the last meeting 14-2. Wade Miley earned his second victory and Alex Bregman went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Houston. Trevor Cahill registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with eight home runs and has 19 RBIs. Justin Bour is 4-for-33 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 42 hits and is batting .333. Carlos Correa is 14-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

