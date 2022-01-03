The 34-year-old had one hit in 28 at-bats from May 19-29 last season for the New York Mets. He was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse on June 3 and hit .182 with no homers and five RBIs in 44 at-bats for the Mets’ top farm team.
Detroit selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft.
Maybin had a .254 career batting average with 72 homers and 354 RBIs for the Tigers (2007, 2016, 2020), Florida/Miami (2008-10, 2018), San Diego (2011-14), Atlanta (2015), the Los Angeles Angels (2017), Houston (2017), Seattle (2018), the New York Yankees (2019), the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Mets.
He won a World Series title with the 2017 Astros and hit his only postseason home run for the Yankees in the 2019 AL Division Series off Minnesota’s Sergio Romo.
