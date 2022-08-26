Canha, Alonso rally Mets to 7-6 win over Rockies

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.

Brandon Nimmo worked a one-out walk in the ninth against Rockies closer Daniel Bard (3-4), who hit Marte with the next pitch. After Francisco Lindor lined out to a diving Sam Hilliard in shallow left field, Alonso fell behind 0-2 before grounding a single between third base and shortstop to score Nimmo.

Edwin Díaz (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

YANKEES 3, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. — Gerrit Cole struck out 11 on the way to his first win since July 17, Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer in the fifth for No. 49 on the season and New York beat Oakland.

Cole (10-6) allowed one run on three hits over 7 1/3 innings to snap a six-start winless stretch in which he’d gone 0-4 since beating Boston last month. He reached double-digit wins for the eighth time in his career.

Jonah Bride connected for his first career homer in the seventh against Cole. After Jonathan Loáisiga recorded the final two outs of the eighth, Wandy Peralta gave up an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save.

Left-hander JP Sears (5-1) faced his former team for the first time since joining Oakland in the Frankie Montas-Lou Trivino trade at the deadline. Sears allowed the three runs on Judge’s homer and eight hits over six innings with three strikeouts and four walks.

ORIOLES 2, ASTROS 0

HOUSTON — Rookie Kyle Bradish pitched eight strong innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter to lead Baltimore past Houston.

Bradish (2-5) limited Houston’s powerful offense to just a pair of singles and struck out six in the longest outing of his career to get his second win — first since May 10 against St. Louis.

Cionel Pérez allowed consecutive singles to Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman with one out in the ninth before retiring Kyle Tucker on a fly out. Dillon Tate took over and struck out former Oriole Trey Mancini to hand the American League-leading Astros their eighth shutout of the season and give him his third save.

Mancini went 0 for 3 with a walk in the first game against his former team since a trade last month after spending his entire career with the Orioles.

Ramon Urias provided the offense for the Orioles with a two-run shot off Cristian Javier (7-9) in the sixth to help them to their second straight win and the fourth in five games.

RED SOX 9, RAYS 8

BOSTON — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and Boston stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak.

Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.

Tampa Bay (69-56) began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.

Boston (61-65) went ahead to stay with two in the fourth and fifth, and three more runs in the sixth.

Francy Cordero connected for his seventh homer in the fourth, and Jarren Duran added a sacrifice fly against Ryan Yarbrough (1-8). Kiké Hernández singled home Bogaerts in the fifth, and Plawecki doubled in Bobby Dalbec.

Bogaerts then had the big blow in the sixth, making it 8-4 with a drive to left for his 11th homer.

DODGERS 10, MARLINS 6

MIAMI — Mookie Betts homered twice and hit a go-ahead double in Los Angeles’ five-run 10th inning.

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner and Trea Turner each had two hits and an RBI for the NL-West leading Dodgers, who are 27-7 since the All-Star break.

Automatic runner Chris Taylor advanced on Cody Bellinger’s infield single in the 10th. Betts then hit a one-out line drive against Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi (0-1) that bounced off the warning track in left.

Trea Turner followed with an RBI single, Freeman hit a run-scoring double and Max Muncy capped the five-run outburst with a two-RBI double.

Marlins rookie Peyton Burdick homered off David Price (2-0) to lead off the ninth and tie it at 5-all.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 3, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE — Ian Happ hit two two-run homers for Chicago’s only hits in a win over the Milwaukee.

Happ hit a drive off Matt Bush in the seventh and a tiebreaking shot against All-Star Devin Williams (4-3) in the 10th. Both homers sailed over the right-field wall.

Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez tied the game with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Brandon Hughes, but the Brewers squandered opportunities to close it out in the ninth and 10th.

Milwaukee had runners on first and second in the ninth after Keston Hiura reached on an error by shortstop Nico Hoerner and Luis Urías walked, but the Brewers couldn’t get the winning run across. Mark Leiter Jr. got Victor Caratini to fly to left, and Sean Newcomb (2-0) retired Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich.

Manuel Rodríguez earned the save in his first appearance of the season.

The Brewers went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

RANGERS 7, TIGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Mark Mathias homered in the first three innings, and Texas held on to beat Detroit.

Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 22 games for Texas, matching Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the longest in the American League this season. García reached on a dribbler down the third base line in the third inning.

Lowe hit a 447-foot solo shot to center field in the first that cleared the batter’s eye for his career-high 21st home run of the season. Duran launched a three-run homer to left in the second. Mathias added a two-run, opposite-field drive into the Texas bullpen in right-center in the third during his first career three-hit game.

The Rangers have won six of their last eight games and are 7-4 under interim manager Tony Beasley, who replaced Chris Woodward on Aug. 15.

Glenn Otto (6-8) gave up four runs in five innings for Texas. Jose Leclerc gave up Greene’s homer but stranded the potential tying run at first base. He struck out three and earned his second save.

Tyler Alexander (3-8) allowed all seven Rangers runs on eight hits in three innings.

PHILLIES 7, PIRATES 4

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a two-run single in his first at-bat after a 52-game absence due to a broken left thumb, helping streaking Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.

Harper grounded out twice and lined out sharply in his three other at-bats in his first action since being hit on the hand by San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on June 25. The reigning NL MVP batted cleanup as the designated hitter and helped the Phillies win their fifth straight game.

Philadelphia, which went 32-20 without Harper, began play in second place in the NL wild-card race.

Rhys Hoskins singled, doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies.

Bryan Reynolds, Ben Gamel and Rodolfo Castro homered for the Pirates, who have lost six straight and 12 of 14. Pittsburgh dropped to 47-78.

REDS 7, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON — Donovan Solano hit a two-run double off Cade Cavalli in the pitching prospect’s big league debut, and Cincinnati beat Washington.

Aristides Aquino drove in three runs for the Reds, who had dropped four in a row. Mike Minor (3-10) pitched seven sparkling innings for his second straight win.

Cavalli (0-1), the No. 22 selection in the 2020 amateur draft, was tagged for seven runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander, who turned 24 on Aug. 14, was called up from the minors earlier in the day.

For Washington, the worst team in the majors and less than a month removed from trading Juan Soto to San Diego as the latest step in a multiyear teardown, Cavalli’s debut was one of the season’s most anticipated moments. He was the Nationals’ minor league pitcher of the year in 2021, and was 6-4 with a 3.71 ERA in 20 starts at Triple-A Rochester this season.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO — Josh Rojas hit a three-run double and Emmanual Rivera had a two-run homer in a six-run inning, and Arizona beat Chicago.

Chicago product Alek Thomas hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Christian Walker to start Arizona’s frenetic second inning. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto (6-6) walked Geraldo Perdomo to load the bases, and Rojas followed with his 20th double of the year. Four pitches later, Rivera hit his 11th home run of the season to make it 6-0.

Cueto’s struggles continued into the third when Daulton Varsho homered to right on a full count, just clearing the fence to give Arizona a 7-0 lead.

Tommy Henry (3-2) allowed one run and four hits through his five innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Elvis Andrus, making his White Sox debut, got Chicago on the scoreboard in the fourth with a grounder that scored Eloy Jiménez. AJ Pollock hit his eighth homer of the season in the ninth to close the scoring.

PADRES 13, ROYALS 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kim Ha-seong homered and drove in five runs, and San Diego beat Kansas City.

Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth also homered for San Diego in the franchise’s first trip to Kansas City since 2002. Myers finished with three hits and three RBIs, and José Azocar had a career-high four hits.

Kim hit an RBI single in the sixth, a two-run double in San Diego’s four-run seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth.

Robert Suarez (4-1) got four outs for the win in relief of Joe Musgrove.

Salvador Perez and Nick Pratto each had two hits and two RBIs for Kansas City, which had won two of three. Nicky Lopez also had two hits and scored two runs.

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic (2-9) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in four innings.

TWINS 9, GIANTS 0

MINNEAPOLIS — Gilberto Celestino hit a bases-clearing double and Gary Sánchez added two-run home run, all in a six-run third inning, as Minnesota snapped a six-game skid.

Carlos Correa and Kyle Garlick also homered for Minnesota, which scored just a dozen runs and batted .176 during its nearly week-long losing streak. Garlick had three hits in his return to the lineup after being sidelined since Aug. 1 with a right rib contusion, .

Joe Ryan (10-6) scattered two hits and struck out eight in six shutout innings to become the first rookie in the majors to win 10 games this season.

Austin Slater, Mike Yastrzemski, Tony La Stella and Joc Pederson accounted for all of the hits for the Giants, who have lost six of eight.

San Francisco starter Alex Wood (8-11) had a season-worst start for the second straight Friday, allowing eight earned runs on six hits, including two home runs.

ANGELS 12, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak.

Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10.

Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored.

Adell hit a solo shot off lefty Yusei Kikcuhi in the seventh, and added a two-run blast off position player Whit Merrifield in the ninth. The homers were his fifth and sixth.

Velasquez hit a two-run home run off right-hander Mitch White (1-4) in the third, his seventh. White allowed seven runs and eight hits in five innings.

BRAVES 11, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS — Spencer Strider pitched six strong innings and William Contreras hit a three-run double as Atlanta won it’s fourth straight.

Atlanta has won seven of eight and 15 of its last 17 games. The defending World Series champions remained two games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets. St. Louis has lost three of five but still holds a six-game lead in the NL Central over Milwaukee.

Strider (8-4) scattered six hits and struck out seven — including his first five outs. The rookie allowed one run and issued one walk.

Contreras, who had his first career four-hit game, faced reliever Andre Pallante with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth. He sent an 0-1 pitch to the right-center wall to score Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud for a 5-1 lead.

Cardinals starter José Quintana (4-6) gave up four runs — two earned — and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

The Braves scored three in the eighth and tacked on three more in the ninth.

