Los Angeles Angels (15-19, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-16, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-0, 3.47 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Trout and the Angels will take on Detroit at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are 8-6 on their home turf. Detroit is slugging .374 as a unit. Ronny Rodriguez leads the team with a .711 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits.

The Angels are 4-10 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .409 this season. Trout leads the team with a mark of .560. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 36 hits and has 13 RBIs. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kole Calhoun leads the Angels with eight home runs and is batting .215. Jonathan Lucroy is 7-for-34 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .250 batting average, 6.54 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 6-4, .252 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (forearm), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Tommy La Stella: day-to-day (back tightness), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.