BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last year.
The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 220 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Oakland leads the season series 4-3.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.