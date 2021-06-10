Kean Wong had a two-run single and José Iglesias added an RBI double for the Angels, who have won eight of 11 after completing a 5-2 homestand and outscoring Kansas City 22-5 in the three-game sweep. Los Angeles is still mired in fourth place in the AL West despite winning 11 of 16 since May 23 and averaging 6 1/2 runs per game in June.