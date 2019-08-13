Pittsburgh Pirates (49-69, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-62, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (4-5, 5.06 ERA) Angels: Griffin Canning (4-6, 4.77 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday.

The Angels are 29-29 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .434 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a .665 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 25-37 away from home. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .336. The Pirates won the last meeting 10-2. Mitch Keller earned his first victory and Jacob Stallings went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Jose Suarez registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 39 home runs and is slugging .665. Justin Upton is 5-for-26 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 30 home runs and has 95 RBIs. Reynolds is 16-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .198 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .253 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: (infection), Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Rookie Davis: (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.