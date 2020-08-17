The Angels went 38-43 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team last season and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.
The Giants finished 42-39 in road games in 2019. San Francisco hit 167 total home runs with 493 total extra base hits last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
