Los Angeles Angels (38-38, fourth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-36, third in the AL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (2-3, 3.93 ERA, .99 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (4-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Los Angeles to begin a three game series.

The Cardinals are 22-15 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.19. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.55 ERA.

The Angels are 19-20 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 111 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 22, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 33 extra base hits and is batting .276. Dexter Fowler is 8-for-33 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Trout leads the Angels with 75 hits and has 56 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Trevor Cahill: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (left hand metacarpal strain).

