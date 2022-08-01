Cardinals acquire veteran lefty Quintana from Pirates

ST. LOUIS — Jose Quintana has parlayed his success in Pittsburgh into a job in St. Louis.
Quintana’s reward is jumping from the last-place Pirates to a pennant race. The Cardinals are three games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central and one game out of the final wild-card spot.
The right-handed Oviedo, 24, is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 14 appearances this year for the Cardinals, with all but one of his appearances coming out of the bullpen.
The 21-year-old Nunez, who can play both third base and first base, hit 17 home runs this season in Double-A.
