KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals activated catcher Yadier Molina from the injured list, placed outfielder Jose Martinez on it with a shoulder injury and selected outfielder Randy Arozarena from Triple-A Memphis before opening a two-game series at Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Molina has been out since July 8 with a strained right thumb tendon that has caused the nine-time All-Star to miss the past 28 games. He went 3 for 20 with a homer and six RBIs during an eight-game rehab stint with Double-A Springfield and Memphis.

Martinez hurt the AC joint in his right shoulder when he collided with the right field wall in Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. He was batting .266 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs this season.

Arozarena was hitting .368 and had reached base safely in 37 straight games for the Redbirds.

