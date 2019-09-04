San Francisco Giants (66-72, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-60, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (9-8, 3.62 ERA) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.07 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Jack Flaherty. Flaherty went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with eight strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Cardinals are 45-25 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.86, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.14.

The Giants have gone 36-34 away from home. San Francisco’s lineup has 151 home runs this season, Kevin Pillar leads the club with 20 homers. The Cardinals won the last meeting 1-0. Flaherty earned his ninth victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Dereck Rodriguez took his eighth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and has 74 RBIs. Kolten Wong is 12-for-24 with three doubles, three triples, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Pillar leads the Giants with 57 extra base hits and has 76 RBIs. Brandon Belt is 9-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Giants: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.