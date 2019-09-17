Washington Nationals (82-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-66, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (12-7, 3.20 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-13, 4.28 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dakota Hudson. Hudson went seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits against Washington.

The Cardinals are 48-28 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.80. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.05 ERA.

The Nationals are 40-36 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .333. The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Dakota Hudson secured his 16th victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Sean Doolittle registered his fifth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs and is batting .258. Tommy Edman is 11-for-34 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 119 RBIs and is batting .333. Juan Soto is 7-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.