The Cardinals went 14-13 on their home field in 2020. St. Louis batted .234 as a team last season and hit 51 total home runs.
The Nationals went 11-16 on the road in 2020. Washington pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.52.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Washington leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).
Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
