The moves came one day after the Cardinals released reliever Brett Cecil, who pitched just 100 innings across 113 games since signing a four-year contract with the club. Cecil missed all of last season after surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome. The Cardinals owe him $2,592,593 — the prorated portion of his $7 million salary in the final season of his $30.5 million contract.
The Cardinals will start the season with four players on the injured list. John Brebbia and Jordan Hicks are out with right elbow issues while fellow right-hander Giovanny Gallegos was late to arrive to camp for unspecified reasons. Infielder Brad Miller went on the injured list late Wednesday with bursitis in his right ankle.
