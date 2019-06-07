St. Louis Cardinals (31-29, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-27, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Cubs: Cole Hamels (4-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hits the road to begin a three game series against Chicago.

The Cubs are 10-11 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .336 is second in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the team with an OBP of .392.

The Cardinals are 15-14 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has slugged .413 this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with a mark of .527. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is slugging .556. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-39 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .527. Matt Wieters is 5-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.30 ERA

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Matt Carpenter: day-to-day (leg), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.