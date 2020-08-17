Right-hander Nabil Crismatt was promoted from the team’s training site in Springfield, Missouri. St. Louis also announced that right-hander Jake Woodford will serve as the 29th man for its doubleheader against the Cubs on Monday.
Crismatt, 25, is looking for his big league debut. He could become the first Colombia native to pitch for the Cardinals in franchise history and the 11th all-time in Major League Baseball.
